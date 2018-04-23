You Can’t Review James Comey’s Book On Amazon Unless You Have Proof You’ve Read It

Amazon has instituted special safeguards on the review page for former FBI Director James Comey’s new book, “A Higher Loyalty,” limiting access only to those reviewers who can provide proof of a “verified purchase.”

So if you had plans to give Comey a one-star review based on his performance as head of the nation’s foremost federal investigative body, you’ll have to air your grievance in some healthier way that doesn’t impact Comey’s Amazon star rating.

The news comes via Deadline, which also says that buyers who do not meet Amazon’s “verified” requirement will receive a note saying, “Sorry, we are not able to accept your review of this product,” when they hit the “submit” button. – READ MORE

