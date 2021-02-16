‘You Are Bloodthirsty For Ratings’: Trump Attorney Tears Into Media, Rips Off His Mic (VIDEO)

Speaking with CBS News’ Lana Zak Saturday following the acquittal of former President Trump in the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, Trump’s attorney Michael van der Veen blasted the media, saying, “You are bloodthirsty for ratings.” At the end of the interview, van der Veen simply tore off his microphone and dropped it.

Zak began the exchange accusing, “Throughout the trial, you denied that Mr. Trump had a role in inciting the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. First of all, you argued that there was no insurrection, but during your closing arguments you seemingly admitted that there was, in fact, an insurrection, using that word, saying that that was not up for debate. What role did the former president play —” – READ MORE

