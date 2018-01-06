YIKES: Two Major Security Flaws Affect Virtually Every Computer On Earth

According to The New York Times, the microprocessors in virtually every computer on Earth have two major security flaws that could leave the computers vulnerable to hackers.

The two flaws, Meltdown and Spectre, could conceivably permit hackers to steal the entire memory contents of computers. The threat of Spectre is so strong, it could require redesigning the processors; Meltdown’s deleterious effect could be mitigated by a software patch, but the patch could slow down computers by as much as 30%.

Meltdown poses a threat to the cloud computing services offered by Amazon, Google and Microsoft. By Wednesday evening, Google and Microsoft asserted they had updated their systems appropriately. Amazon told customers of its Amazon Web Services cloud service that the company had already protected in nearly all instances of A.W.S., but warned customers to update their own software.

Personal computers are less vulnerable than others because hackers need the consumer to run software in order for hackers to gain entry.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *