Yikes! Can You Translate Biden’s Latest Gibberish? (VIDEO)

While campaigning in Pennsylvania on Friday, Joe Biden seemed to start mumbling gibberish in the middle of a talking point.

“I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure,” he said.

pic.twitter.com/TAkj7bJndN — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020

Covfefe?

Seriously, what exactly was he trying to say, and why did it come out like a bunch of garbled nonsense.

