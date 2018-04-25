Yeti Releases Statement on NRA, But NRA Isn’t Buying It

Now the maker of popular high-end coolers and outdoor gear says the NRA Federation’s statement about the termination of their partnership was “inaccurate” and says the company remains “unwavering” in its support for the Second Amendment.

“We have been devoted to and will continue to directly support causes tied to our passion for the outdoors, including by working with many organizations that promote conservation and management of wildlife resources and habitat restoration. From our website to our film footage and from our social media posts to our ambassadors, Yeti has always prominently featured hunters pursuing their passions.

“Moreover, Yeti is unwavering in our belief in and commitment to the Constitution of the United States and its Second Amendment.”

Yeti may still support the Second Amendment, but a former NRA president says it clearly does not want to be affiliated with the NRA.

Marion Hammer, former NRA president and current executive director of Unified Sportsmen of Florida, claims in an email to Brietbart that Yeti isn’t being totally up front with its explanation. She says this is much more than just converting one corporate discount plan to another.

“In early March, Yeti refused to place a previously negotiated order from NRA-ILA, citing ‘recent events’ as the reason – a clear reference to the tragedy in Parkland, Florida,” said Hammer, who announced the end of Yeti’s NRA agreement on Friday. “Yeti then delivered notice to the NRA Foundation that it was terminating a 7-year agreement and demanded that the NRA remove the Yeti name and logo from all NRA digital assets, as well as refrain from using any Yeti trademarks in future print material.

“While Yeti is trying to spin the story otherwise, those are the facts. While Yeti can choose to run from the NRA, they can’t run from the facts.” – READ MORE

