Yet another suspect urinates on a food display in Walmart

A 15-year-old teen is suspected of urinating on a food display Saturday in a Texas Walmart.

Authorities were able to identify the teen after viewing a video of the alleged incident, which went viral on social media.

The video from the Walmart in Porter, Texas, showed a group of teenagers laughing about the urine, which puddled next to a wine bottle on a store shelf. The three teens also reportedly attempted to steal a case of beer, but were caught.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recommends that the teen be charged with tampering with a consumer product, which is a second-degree felony charge. A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office said that the status of the case will remain confidential going forward, as the suspect involved in the incident is a juvenile. – READ MORE