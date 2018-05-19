Yes, there might actually be a ‘Planet Nine,’ and the evidence is mounting

“Hey, wait a second,” you’re probably thinking. “If there’s a ninth planet that we can’t see, how do we know it’s there?” Well I’m glad you asked, dear reader, because that’s exactly what a group of astronomers just published a new research paper about.

The work, which was co-authored by David Gerdes and Juliette Becker of the University of Michigan, focuses on the movements of newly-discovered object in the distant reaches of our Solar System. The object, which the scientists believe may be as large as a dwarf planet itself, is moving in a very peculiar way. In fact, it’s moving in a manner that suggests it’s being influenced by a much larger object. That much larger object is possibly Planet Nine.

“It’s not proof that Planet Nine exists,” Gerdes explains. “But I would say the presence of an object like this in our solar system bolsters the case for Planet Nine.”

The reason the researchers are confident that the object’s movements are being influenced by a larger body is that its orbit doesn’t match the vast majority of the large bodies in our system. Instead, its orbit it tilted at a 54 degree axis to the established Solar System plane. One very suitable explanation is that it was pulled into this odd orbit by a planet roughly ten times the mass of Earth. – READ MORE

