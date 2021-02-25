Yes, Biden’s HHS Pick Advocates Puberty Blockers, Medical Transition Of Minors

Dr. Rachel Levine, President Joe Biden’s pick as Assistant Secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), advocates for the use of puberty blockers and the medical transition of minors.
As highlighted by The National Pulse, Levine in January 2020 posted support for puberty blockers as a safeguard against suicide and mental health problems of gender confused minors.
“A new study has found that #Transgender youth with access to a puberty blocker have decline in chances of suicide + #mentalhealth problems now and in the future,” Levine boasted. “This study is important because it’s the first to show this specific association.”
A new study has found that #Transgender youth with access to a puberty blocker have decline in chances of suicide + #mentalhealth problems now and in the future. This study is important because it’s the first to show this specific association. https://t.co/axYncR0m4l
— Dr. Rachel Levine (@SecretaryLevine) January 24, 2020
Levine has spoken publicly about support for the medical transition of minors and the use of puberty blockers for children who “just start puberty” as a way to make sure they don’t “go through the wrong puberty.” – READ MORE
