Yelp reviewers give Canadian restaurant one-star reviews after it kicks out Trump supporter

Reviewers flooded the Yelp page of a Canadian restaurant with one-star reviews after a manager was fired for kicking out a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The Teahouse in Vancouver’s Stanley Park has come under fire for the incident, which occurred less than a week after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant.

The negative reviews came from both sides of the aisle, with some critiquing the restaurant for kicking out the patron, and other tearing into the restaurant for firing the manager.

“The cowardice decision to err on the wrong side of the fence to avoid negative publicity in a catch 22 position has definitely revealed the selfishness of the organization not to stand with their employees,” wrote one reviewer. “I agree with some other reviewers that wearing a MAGA hat these days is the same thing as wearing a black swazstika arm band. It is just offensive.”

“Management here practices discrimination and bigotry,” wrote another reviewer. “Will be cancelling my daughter’s bachelorette party of 50 after learning of this despicable behavior.”

Canada’s CBC News reported that the manager, who had worked at the restaurant for 18 months, told the customer that the restaurant would not serve him unless he removed the hat, a symbol of President Trump’s campaign. – READ MORE

