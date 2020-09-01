Yellowstone’s Giantess Geyser erupts for first time in 6 years, roars ‘back to life’

After a slumber that stretched for more than six years, a geyser at Yellowstone National Park erupted once again last week.

The national park said Tuesday that Giantess Geyser, one of its large geysers, “roared back to life” after more than six and a half years of dormancy.

The Giantess Geyser, which is located in Wyoming, historically erupted two to six times per year, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Footage from an NPS webcam shows the geyser erupting as parkgoers look on.

According to the park service website, “infrequent but violent” eruptions characterize Giantess Geyser.

An eruption from the fountain-type geyser can cause the surrounding area to shake from underground steam explosions just before the initial eruptions.

