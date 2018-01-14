This Year’s Flu Season is Shaping Up to Be The Worst to Hit US in 13 Years

An especially severe flu season might be hitting its peak, but experts expect to see many more Americans treated for the potentially deadly viral infection before it is over.

As Stat reported, last week saw a marked week-over-week increase in the number of hospitalizations associated with a flu diagnosis.

Two weeks ago, an average of 13.7 people were hospitalized per 100,000 Americans, a ratio that jumped to 22.7 the following week.

Still, that number was well short of the peak of the 2014-15 flu season, recognized by officials as one the most severe outbreaks so far this century, when nearly 30 in every 100,000 Americans were in the hospital for flu-related symptoms.

What sets this season apart, however, is the breadth of its reach. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate there have been cases of the virus reported across the entire continental U.S. for the first time since it began its current tracking method 13 years ago.

“There’s lots of flu in lots of places,” said Dan Jernigan, the doctor in charge of the CDC’s influenza division.

He said the research reveals “the first year we’ve had the entire continental U.S. at the same level (of flu activity) at the same time.” – READ MORE

Washington state’s Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee warned there were “just 59 days” to save future generations from “an endless cycle of crop-killing droughts one year, and rivers spilling their banks the next.”

Inslee went on a lengthy Twitter rant in efforts to convince the state legislature to pass legislation to tax carbon dioxide emissions.

Washington residents voted down Inslee’s last carbon tax plan by a wide margin in 2016.

We have just 59 days to do our part to save our children from an endless cycle of crop-killing droughts one year, and rivers spilling their banks the next. To save salmon from dying in ever warming rivers, and our forests from being reduced to plumes of ash. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 9, 2018

The state legislature’s session ends in 59 days, on March 8. Democrats have a slim majority in both state legislative chambers.

Inslee wants lawmakers to pass a tax on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and industrial facilities. – READ MORE