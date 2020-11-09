Yang Slams Democrats As Party Of ‘Coastal Urban Elites’ (VIDEO)

Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang says his party needs to do some serious soul searching if they want to connect with working-class Americans, even if Joe Biden is elected president.

During a discussion panel on CNN this week, Yang said that Democrats are out of touch

Andrew Yang says Democrats need to improve their appeal to the working class: “In there minds the Democratic party unfortunately has taken on this role of the coastal urban elites who are more concerned about policing various cultural issues than improving their way of life.” pic.twitter.com/UljmEH0sEn — The Matt Skidmore Show (@ZachandMattShow) November 6, 2020

“You have to ask yourself, what has the Democratic Party been standing for in their minds?” said Yang, adding “And in their minds, the Democratic Party, unfortunately, has taken on this role of the coastal urban elites who are more concerned about policing various cultural issues than improving their way of life that has been declining for years.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --