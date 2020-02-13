Yang: ‘I Can’t Believe I Lost to These People’

Businessman Andrew Yang announced he is suspending his presidential campaign, telling reporters he could not believe he lost to the Democrats he was running against.

“There’s part of me that feels disappointed, like I didn’t fulfill some people’s goals for this campaign,” Yang told Buzzfeed. “There’s also a competitive part of me, too—like, I can’t believe I lost to these people.”

Yang also criticized his former rivals for not addressing issues that really matter.

“When I speak at an event and some of my fellow candidates speak at an event, I feel like we’re sometimes speaking different languages,” he told BuzzFeed.

“And the language that I speak is just English,” he said with a laugh. “With some numbers thrown in, too.” – READ MORE

