Yale law professor advocates for hiding illegal immigrants from ICE, calls it ‘civil disobedience’

A Yale University law professor says he believes hiding illegal immigrants from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents is an act of “civil disobedience.”

Gregg Gonsalves, an assistant professor of epidemiology and associate professor of law at Yale, also advocated on Twitter for publicly releasing the home addresses of key ICE officials. He said he would have no problem with showing up at their homes, Campus Reform reported.

“I’m such a bad person. I have no qualms about showing up at ICE regional directors’ homes. They can leave their jobs at the office and feel free from scrutiny at home. Lucky them,” a screenshot of the tweet states.

In June, Gonsalves tweeted: “[ICE is] raiding restaurants, setting up roadblocks in New England, getting on buses to check for foreigners. We’ve unleashed something evil in the United States. Let the pundits debate who’s winning the day as immigrants get rounded up. The rest of us have to fight.”

In another recent tweet, he stated: “And we hide immigrants from ICE if we have to.”

That led Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Lawrence Jones to ask Gonsalves if he really meant to show support for “aiding and abetting.”

Part of Gonsalves’ reply noted that he has criticized policies of both Republican and Democratic presidents in the past, “including Clinton and Obama.”

He blocked Jones’ Twitter account after stating, “It’s called civil disobedience,” according to Campus Reform.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1