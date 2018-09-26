Yale Kavanaugh Accuser CHICKENS OUT, Refuses to Testify Before Senate Committee

The second woman making sexual harassment allegations agaisnt Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh refuses to validate her story before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Deborah Ramirez made the unproven and unsubstantiated allegation that Kavanaugh, while in high school decades ago, flashed his penis at her. She made the allegation in the New Yorker after the NewYork Times refused to publish her allegations due to lack of evidence. The New Yorker publisher with a thinly-sourced article accusing Kavanaugh of conduct that no eyewitness can even corroborate.

Rather than bringing the matter to the attention of committee investigators, Democrats coordinated with members of the media to drop the story in the most dramatic and damaging way possible. This continues Senate Democrats’ pattern of playing hide the ball, after they spent six weeks sitting on a letter regarding alleged conduct while Kavanaugh was in high school before leaking it to the press.

Now, Ramirez is refusing to testify to back up her apparently bogus claims.

According to Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), a member of the Committee, said he spoke with Ramirez. She made it very clear that she gave her story to the press, which can be found in The New Yorker article that was posted late Sunday night, The Washington Timesreported. “Our counsel repeatedly tried to reach him,” Kennedy said. “They finally did reach him, and he said we are not issuing a statement. He said if you want our statement, read the New Yorker.” Ramirez has a sign outside of her Boulder, Colorado home saying she will not speak to the press. Anyone member of the press who would like more information is encouraged to call her lawyer. READ MORE:

