Yale Epidemiologist: Hydroxychloroquine Should Be ‘Widely Available And Promoted Immediately’ As Standard Treatment

Hydroxychloroqine – a cheap, widely-prescribed anti-malaria drug which was deemed safe for decades until it showed efficacy treating coronavirus – needs to be made “widely available and promoted immediately for physicians to prescribe,” according to Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch.
In a Wedensday manuscript detailing how high-risk COVID-19 patients should be treated, Risch notes that the combination of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and the antibiotic azithromycin (AZ) “has been widely misrepresented in both clinical reportsand public media,” and that “Five studies, including two controlled clinical trials, have demonstrated significant major outpatient treatment efficacy.“
Hydroxychloroquine+azithromycin has been used as standard-of-care in more than 300,000 older adults with multi comorbidities, with estimated proportion diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmias attributable to the medications 47/100,000 users, of which estimated mortality is <20%,9/100,000users, compared to the 10,000 Americans now dying each week. These medications need to be widely available and promoted immediately for physicians to prescribe. – Dr. Harvey Risch
Risch recommends the combination of HCQ+AZ “preferably with zinc” as a “standard outpatient treatment, at least until we find or add something better, whether that could be remdesivir or something else.” – READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --