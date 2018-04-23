Yahoo! Writes Entire Story About Ivanka Trump Wearing A Pantsuit

\Yahoo! News on Saturday wrote an entire piece on the fact that President Trump’s daughter Ivanka wore a pantsuit to a public appearance.

The piece was titled “People are mocking Ivanka Trump for wearing a pantsuit.” Seriously. In it, the writer, Cindy Arboleda, says that Ivanka was apparently inspired to don the outfit because Hillary Clinton wears them.

“Before stepping into her role at the White House, working for her father, Ivanka Trump made a name for herself as the head of a company with clothing and handbag lines, and shoe collection. Now, in her role as a White House adviser, some people believe she has taken inspiration from longtime political powerhouse Hillary Clinton, in her latest outfit: a classic pantsuit.”

The mother of three shared a series of photos on her Instagram account of the town hall engagement and, of course, took selfies with supporters. The post at the event quickly racked up over 34,000 likes and 450 comments at the time of this story.

Many commenters couldn’t help but point out that pantsuits have become synonymous with Clinton. Clinton is famously known for rocking monochromatic pantsuits throughout her career, especially during her presidential campaign of 2016.

One commenter wrote, “Hillary is the only pantsuit Queen, hands down.” – READ MORE

