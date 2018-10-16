‘X-Men’ Director Bryan Singer Is Getting Accused Of Sexual Predation Once Again

Prior to the release of director Bryan Singer’s upcoming Freddy Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Esquire magazine plans to release yet another article detailing his alleged sexual predation of teenaged boys, a dark cloud that has followed the acclaimed filmmaker throughout his career.

Though the specifics of the Esquire article remain unknown at this time, it clearly paints Singer in an unflattering light given that the director has already blasted it as a story that will “rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits.”

“In today’s climate where people’s careers are harmed by mere accusations, what Esquire is attempting to do is a reckless disregard for the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible,” Singer wrote Monday morning on Instagram.

According to TheWrap, Esquire did reach out to Singer for comment; he declined. The article should be made available this week.

