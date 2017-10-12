True Pundit

WYNN EXEC CONFESSES: Staying at Las Vegas Hotels Will Be Like Going Through Airport Security on Steroids

Metal detectors, X-rayed luggage, real-time facial recognition linked to FBI, mug shots and thumb prints.

Buckle up, Vegas tourists. Visiting Sin City promises to get very militant and more expensive, according to a long-time security executive who has worked for casino magnate Steve Wynn.

Here, according to the Vegas insider, is what is being discussed behind closed doors among Las Vegas casino and resort moguls:

  • Hotel guests will not be allowed to carry luggage to their rooms
  • Luggage will be screened and X-rayed, then delivered to guests
  • Hotels guests will pay a hefty surcharge for the screening
  • Valet parking could be outlawed
  • Small carry-on size bags will be permitted to taken to rooms
  • Hotel guests must pass through metal detectors
  • Hotel guests may be subject to a photograph or thump print upon sign in
  • Enhanced facial recognition software used by hotels MAY INTERFACE in real time with FBI and Dept. Homeland Security databases

The future of Las Vegas will never look the same. Or cost the same.

  • Elizabeth Raynor Short

    It will be another place to avoid. Of course, false flag perpetrators will be allowedi n with no searching or surveillance. Like this time. MGM Resorts, 50% owned by Dubai World. Donations to CAIR, SPLC, ADL. MGM Resorts owns Mandalay Bay and many more hotels/casinos in LV.

  • Pink Deer

    Installing an FBI linked facial recognition system in every hotel? Wow, no motive here folks for the FBI to conduct a false flag on the American people. None at all. /sarc

  • gnels65

    New slogan? What happens in Vegas stays … in the FBI databases forever

  • wrunamuk

    This will be the death of LV if it is going to be as bad as all this. With Casinos popping up all over the country, why go there for a government sponsored anal exam?

  • Wayne Ville … a Deplorable

    Time to sell Vegas stocks.

  • John Q. Public

    Did they all sell out to the globalists?

  • Derrick Ruiz

    University, schools, the nfl, the nba, hollywood, the music industry, now Vegas. Goodbye to you all… think I’ll just take the fam camping. Sad how the left and deep state has managed to destroy everything.

  • Duke LaCrosse

    Ha haaaaaa
    Chertoff owns Wynn…
    He have photos of Wynn with a little girl?

  • IMO

    Next forced micro chipping.