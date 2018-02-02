Wyden Threatens To Release Other Classified Info If Nunes Intel Memo Is Released

Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden threatened Wednesday to release sensitive and classified information if the House Intelligence Committee’s majority memo is released to the public.

If this memo comes out, I have a long list of less sensitive, but still classified, information that the American people deserve to see. #secretlaw — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 31, 2018

“If this memo comes out, I have a long list of less sensitive, but still classified, information that the American people deserve to see,” he tweeted to his followers. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized the media for using a double standard in deciding when to promote government transparency.

The media, Carlson said, evinced that double standard while covering California Rep. Devin Nunes’ memo alleging the FBI abused its authority while investigating one of President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisers.

“It turns out that when transparency hurts Democrats, the media oppose transparency,” Carlson said, during his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

FOX News is reporting the controversial FISA memo will be declassified by President Donald Trump and released on Friday.

SCOOP – @FoxNews IS TOLD @realDonaldTrump WILL DECLASSIFY THE FISA MEMO AND TRANSMIT BACK TO HPSCI TOMORROW MORNING FOR RELEASE — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) February 1, 2018

In a rare public statement on Wednesday, the FBI said that it has “grave concerns” about a Republican-crafted memo alleging corrosive abuse of U.S. surveillance powers by the Justice Department that is expected to be released in the coming days.

“With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it,” the bureau said.

Whoa. INBOX, in rare public statement, FBI says it had limited opportunity to review the Nunes memo before the vote and "we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy." pic.twitter.com/gf3NmuW1DZ — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) January 31, 2018

“As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.” – READ MORE