Wyden Threatens To Release Other Classified Info If Nunes Intel Memo Is Released

Posted on by
Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden threatened Wednesday to release sensitive and classified information if the House Intelligence Committee’s majority memo is released to the public.

“If this memo comes out, I have a long list of less sensitive, but still classified, information that the American people deserve to see,” he tweeted to his followers. – READ MORE

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized the media for using a double standard in deciding when to promote government transparency.

The media, Carlson said, evinced that double standard while covering California Rep. Devin Nunes’ memo alleging the FBI abused its authority while investigating one of President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisers.

“It turns out that when transparency hurts Democrats, the media oppose transparency,” Carlson said, during his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday. – READ MORE

FOX News is reporting the controversial FISA memo will be declassified by President Donald Trump and released on Friday.

In a rare public statement on Wednesday, the FBI said that it has “grave concerns” about a Republican-crafted memo alleging corrosive abuse of U.S. surveillance powers by the Justice Department that is expected to be released in the coming days.

“With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it,” the bureau said.

“As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.” – READ MORE

