WWII veteran who credited longevity to daily Coors Light turns 102

Drinking beer will apparently keep you young — at least it has done so for WWII veteran Andrew E. Slavonic, who is celebrating his 102nd birthday on Dec. 1.

Slavonic, who went viral last year for drinking a Coors Light every day at 4 p.m. for over a decade, and his son Bob shared with Fox News how much the Pennsylvania centenarian’s life has changed since his modest Internet fame.

“All I can say is that it has been one helluva of a year for dad. He has never had this much attention in his life. I really think he loves it,” Slavonic’s son told Fox News.

“He has met various people around town that have come up to him and wanted to shake his hand and ask him if it really the one Coors Light that keeps him going. He says it is. We go to the local VFW Post 764 every Friday for dinner and everyone there just loves seeing him and talking to him,” he added. – READ MORE