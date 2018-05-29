WWII plane crashes in Wichita after Memorial Day flyover

A World War II plane that had just completed Memorial Day flyovers crash-landed in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 1943 Fairchild PT-23 plane crashed Monday afternoon near Wichita’s Westport Airport.

The plane was part of the Commemorative Air Force-Jayhawk Wing that was doing flyovers across the state.

Wichita Police Sgt. Kelly O’Brien says the plane was southbound for the airport when its engine failed after noon. The plane’s right wing clipped the ground and at least one pole. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1