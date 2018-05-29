True Pundit

Security

WWII plane crashes in Wichita after Memorial Day flyover

Posted on by
Share:

A World War II plane that had just completed Memorial Day flyovers crash-landed in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 1943 Fairchild PT-23 plane crashed Monday afternoon near Wichita’s Westport Airport.

The plane was part of the Commemorative Air Force-Jayhawk Wing that was doing flyovers across the state.

Wichita Police Sgt. Kelly O’Brien says the plane was southbound for the airport when its engine failed after noon. The plane’s right wing clipped the ground and at least one pole. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WWII plane crashes in Wichita after Memorial Day flyover
WWII plane crashes in Wichita after Memorial Day flyover

WICHITA, Kan. — A World War II plane that had just completed Memorial Day flyovers crash-landed in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle reports that the 1943 Fairchild PT-23 plane crashed Monday afternoon near Wichita's Westport Airport. The plane was part of the Commemorative Air Force-Jayhawk Wing that was doing flyovers across the state.

FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: