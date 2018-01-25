WWE’s Vince McMahon looks to start professional football league

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to relaunch the XFL in 2020.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com’s Joshua Gagnon), McMahon wants to take his time in order to have a “proper foundation” in place.

BREAKING: @VinceMcMahon will announce later today that his investment company @alphaentllc will start a pro football league. Announcement will be made at 3pm ET on company’s social media pages. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 25, 2018

Darren Rovell of ESPN later reported that McMahon will announce the creation of the league at a news conference at 3 p.m. ET. Alpha Entertainment confirmed the conference.

In December, WWE sent a statement to freelance reporter David Bixenspan saying McMahon had established and was funding an entity called Alpha Entertainment with an eye toward investing in multiple sports and entertainment areas, including professional football.

In December, McMahon sold 3.34 million shares in WWE for approximately $100 million to help fund Alpha Entertainment. – READ MORE

Reports that Vince McMahon has sold $100 million of stock in WWE, the publicly traded company he has run since 1982, apparently for the purpose of relaunching the XFL, is welcome news indeed to football fans across the country who have abandoned the social justice warrior political operation formerly known as the National Football League.

The wrestling impresario will reportedly provide no details on his potential new venture until January 25, 2018 at the earliest. While it is not clear if he plans to compete directly with the NFL in the fall, such direct competition–offering a celebration of American exceptionalism through the sport of professional football–would be welcomed by those football fans and voters who chose to Make America Great Again by electing Donald Trump President of the United States in November 2016.

“Vince McMahon has established and is personally funding a separate entity from WWE, Alpha Entertainment, to explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including professional football. Mr. McMahon has nothing further to announce at this time,” a spokesperson for WWE told Breitbart News on Friday.

McMahon appears intent on resurrecting the XFL brand for the league he launched for one interesting but unsuccessful season in 2001, in partnership with NBC, but MAGAFL is a branding that is likely to resonate even more powerfully with his target market–traditional Americans who love football but are sick and tired of the social justice warriors who play in, own, and run the NFL.

“Any XFL reboot would also benefit significantly from the ‘bully pulpit’ they would have in President Trump. The president has ripped the NFL over the anthem protests, and criticized the league as much as any chief executive has ever criticized a sports league. Meaning, that any rival football league would almost assuredly be backed by the full faith and credit of the most powerful Twitter account in the world,”Breitbart News reported when news that McMahon was considering a challenge to the NFL broke. – READ MORE