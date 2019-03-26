WSJ: Time for Obama Admin to Account for ‘Historic Abuse of Government Surveillance Powers’

Wall Street Journal assistant editor James Freeman and Sen. Rand Paul are on the same page: the Mueller report confirms it is now time for the Obama administration to account for its flagrant abuse of the surveillance powers of the federal government.

Mueller and the Obama Accounting https://t.co/htsZDRZU8S via @WSJ — James Freeman (@FreemanWSJ) March 25, 2019

While Democrats and other members of the “Resistance” flail about in the wake of news the Robert Mueller investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election, Freeman observed Monday the report confirms it is former President Barack Obama who “owes the country an explanation” for his administration’s “historic abuse of government surveillance powers.”

Freeman wrote:

The Mueller report confirms that the Obama administration, without evidence, turned the surveillance powers of the federal government against the presidential campaign of the party out of power. This historic abuse of executive authority was either approved by President Barack Obama or it was not. It’s time for Mr. Obama, who oddly receives few mentions in stories about his government’s spying on associates of the 2016 Trump campaign, to say what he knew and did not know about the targeting of his party’s opponents.

Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, similarly tweeted it is “time to investigate the Obama officials who concocted and spread the Russian conspiracy hoax!” – READ MORE