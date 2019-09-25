WSJ Journo Shreds “Attempt To Take Out A President” After Transcript Release

Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel offered her analysis of the Trump-Ukraine transcript on Twitter Wednesday, saying it was an “internal attempt” to oust the president.

“Having read DOJ’s Trump-Ukraine release, here’s the real story: This is another internal attempt to take out a president, on the basis of another non-smoking-gun,” she wrote.

“As to call transcript itself: Trump’s actual ‘favor’ is that Ukraine look backward, to what happened in the 2016 election. This is a legitimate ask, since election meddling looks to have come from both Russia and Ukraine.”

She pointed out that it was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who first mentioned Rudy Giuliani and said he was the first to broach the subject of an investigation.