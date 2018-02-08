Writer Calls for Conservative Students’ Heads to Be Held ‘Under Water Until They Stop Breathing’

On Wednesday, founder and executive director of conservative student group Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk tweeted a message out to his 335,000 followers, pointing out he gets countless messages “from students who say professors are lowering their grades & penalizing them for being conservative.” He explained that “leftists dominating higher education represent a grave threat to our country & culture” and that conservatives shouldn’t be targeted on campuses simply because others disagree with them:

Then, Jesse Farrar, who describes himself on his website as a “Vice Sports Fantasy Guy” and “Deadspin’s Beer Idiot” replied and went to the extreme, saying “they should hold the conservative students heads under water until they stop breathing, instead.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *