Writer: Bert & Ernie ARE gay

A man who wrote scripts and songs for 15-years for “Sesame Street” now says Muppets Bert and Ernie were gay. It’s been a topic for discussion for decades.

In an interview with Queerty, Mark Saltzman said, “And I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert & Ernie, they were. I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them.”

Saltzman, who had not publicly come out as gay at the time, said that Bert & Ernie delved into things from his own relationship he was in. Things that would tick off his partner would be things that would tick off Bert.- READ MORE

“The Happytime Murders” is not the only game in town corrupting puppets. In 2018, puppets are not only trading out the sesame for a little more street but also teaching our children about the virtues of transgenderism.

According to CTV, a Canadian anti-bullying group has created an actual trans puppet to teach children about “gender issues.”

Created by the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation, the puppet named Julia is a biological woman who “feels in her heart” a desire to become a boy. Together with her fellow puppet friends Leo and Arnie alongside a female human character named Alex, the cadre explores the many trials and pitfalls of transgenderism and gender fluidity.Unveiled last Wednesday, the characters are offered in the form of free educational booklets and several videos.- READ MORE