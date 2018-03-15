Entertainment
‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Director Ava DuVernay Uses Racism to Explain Away Bad Reviews
Ava DuVernay, a black activist who directed a whole movie arguing that mass incarceration (a multi-racial problem) is a continuation of race-based slavery, suggested that racism explains why her latest movie, “A Wrinkle in Time,” got bad reviews.
DuVernay gave a back-handed compliment to Vulture’s Kyle Buchanan, who wrote about the “subtle, resonant” theme of the black main character’s insecurity about her hair. “You were the only Caucasian journalist of any gender to see it, understand it and seriously ask me about it. Appreciate the chat, the sensitivity and the writing,” the director tweeted.
You were the only Caucasian journalist of any gender to see it, understand it and seriously ask me about it. Appreciate the chat, the sensitivity and the writing. https://t.co/jEu0bkt3MV
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2018
You had wonderful questions about black girls, self-esteem around issues of standardized beauty and our hair. Thank you. #WrinkleinLondon https://t.co/nrYaQwSBY6
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2018
“A Wrinkle in Time” has a “rotten” 42 percent rating among reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes. Many mass-market films have negative reviewer scores but positive audience ratings, but not this movie. The audience rating proved even worse for “A Wrinkle in Time,” at a tragic “rotten” 36 percent.
Race didn’t drive these negative reviews — content did. The film’s focus on psychedelic themes without strong substance behind them really cut the power of the story. Many black reviewers panned the film. Slate’s Aisha Harris reported that the movie “stumbles in its world building and can’t quite find its groove.” Over at Punch Drunk Critics, Travis Hopson wrote that “the film, for all of its wondrous visuals and good intentions, never takes off and soars the way we keep hoping it will.” The Ringer’s K. Austin Collins agreed. “There’s a good movie in here somewhere, but it’s beset with too many obligations, and maybe too much in the way of expectations,” he wrote. – READ MORE