‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Director Ava DuVernay Uses Racism to Explain Away Bad Reviews

Ava DuVernay, a black activist who directed a whole movie arguing that mass incarceration (a multi-racial problem) is a continuation of race-based slavery, suggested that racism explains why her latest movie, “A Wrinkle in Time,” got bad reviews.

DuVernay gave a back-handed compliment to Vulture’s Kyle Buchanan, who wrote about the “subtle, resonant” theme of the black main character’s insecurity about her hair. “You were the only Caucasian journalist of any gender to see it, understand it and seriously ask me about it. Appreciate the chat, the sensitivity and the writing,” the director tweeted.

You were the only Caucasian journalist of any gender to see it, understand it and seriously ask me about it. Appreciate the chat, the sensitivity and the writing. https://t.co/jEu0bkt3MV — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2018