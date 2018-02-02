Wray’s New Pick for FBI General Counsel Signed Tainted FISA Warrant Application While Acting Attorney General

FBI Director Christopher Wray replaced embattled FBI top lawyer James Baker with Dana Boente to take over as general counsel just days ago.

But that was before Boente’s name was divulged publicly by the House Intel FISA memo showing Boente signed one of the FISA applications that has since been proven problematic and chock full of phony information posing as intelligence to seemingly trick approval from the FISA court to surveil Donald Trump and his team members.

Boente may have to step down form his new FBI post. But Wray would have known this before hiring Boente, so why did he hire him? Perhaps Boente’s name was one of the names Wray was lobbying the White House to redact.

Boente served as acting attorney general after Sally Yates was fired. He also served as acting deputy attorney general before the appointment and confirmation of Rod Rosenstein.

Rosenstein too signed one of the FISA applications as did Yates.

Are we seeing a pattern here?

According to a Justice Department official, Boente has been selected to be the FBI’s next general counsel to replace James Baker, who was reassigned in late 2017.

