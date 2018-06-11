WRAY: Snitches Get Stitches; FBI Agents Fear Termination if They Go Public With FBI Corruption

Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss, according to FBI grunts.

Little has changed under FBI Director Christopher Wray.

FBI agents say even if they wanted to blow the whistle on corruption in the Bureau, Wray has made it clear that publicly divulging FBI corruption remains taboo.

And a career-ending decision. So, things swept under the rug stay under the FBI’s rug.

This is one of the reasons agents seek Congressional protection to “go public.”

Several FBI agents spoke to True Pundit, saying nothing has changed since Wray took control of the FBI to protect whistleblowers who want to change and clean up the FBI’s corruption. In fact, some say, in recent months, Wray has made it clear that it would be a career-ending decision to “go public” with the FBI’s internal problems, agents said.

Agents would not elaborate on whether Wray issued a Bureau-wide edict warning about whistleblowing.

But that revelation matches Wray’s attitude and lack of cooperation with numerous Congressional investigations into FBI corruption. He has failed to meet deadlines and turn over documents for a host of queries by members of the Congress and the Senate.

Wray, however, has ramped up efforts to pinpoint FBI agents who are leaking internal FBI secrets and tips on corruption to the media.

During Wray’s confirmation hearing — and whn the TV cameras are rolling — Wray professes he was and is all for cleaning up corruption.

Privately, however, he’s against it.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1