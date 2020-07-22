Wray Protects Senior FBI Official Who Watched Child Porn — and WORSE — Of Girls As Young As 9 Years Old

A senior FBI intelligence analyst admitted during a polygraph test that he viewed child pornography of girls as young as nine years old, according to a report of the investigation.

The analyst, who is not identified in the report, was fired from the FBI, but the Justice Department and its child exploitation unit declined to file criminal charges against him.

The report goes into greater detail about the investigation into the analyst than did a summary of the probe released by the Justice Department’s inspector general in April.

That summary said that the supervisory intelligence analyst (SIA) admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography several years earlier, but did not give any other details about the nature of the content.

The report paints a more disturbing picture of the analyst’s activities.

The analyst admitted during a routine counterintelligence polygraph that “viewing and downloading of girls ranging in age between 9 and 17,” the report said.

The analyst "admitted to masturbating" to child pornography, said the report, which is dated Feb. 21.

