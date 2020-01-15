‘Wow!’: Trump Thanks Iranian Protestors for Not Stepping on ‘Our Great American Flag’

As protests continued in Iran over the accidental downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752, a video surfaced of demonstrators avoiding a portion of the road where someone had painted the American and Israeli flags.

Attention certain DC politicians, MSM & “Iran experts” You argued Iranians will “rally around the flag” following the killing of Qassem Soleimani. So, why do most Iranians refuse to disrespect the U.S. & Israeli flags? MIC DROP!#IranProtests2020pic.twitter.com/86CEJHE6V8 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 12, 2020

After seeing the video, President Donald Trump tweeted his appreciation to the demonstrators for, mostly, avoiding the American flag.

Wow! The wonderful Iranian protesters refused to step on, or in any way denigrate, our Great American Flag. It was put on the street in order for them to trample it, and they walked around it instead. Big progress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

This new round of protests broke out after the government denied, then accepted responsibility for the crash of Flight 752 — which killed all 176 people on board including several Iranian citizens. – READ MORE