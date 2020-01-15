‘Wow!’: Trump Thanks Iranian Protestors for Not Stepping on ‘Our Great American Flag’

As protests continued in Iran over the accidental downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752, a video surfaced of demonstrators avoiding a portion of the road where someone had painted the American and Israeli flags.

After seeing the video, President Donald Trump tweeted his appreciation to the demonstrators for, mostly, avoiding the American flag.

This new round of protests broke out after the government denied, then accepted responsibility for the crash of Flight 752 — which killed all 176 people on board including several Iranian citizens. – READ MORE

