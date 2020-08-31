Wow, Joe Biden Confused Jacob Blake With Kyle Rittenhouse (VIDEO)

This is the kind of stuff that makes Nancy Pelosi scared of Joe Biden debating Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, appeared to confuse Jacob Blake, who was shot by police while reaching into his car, and 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot rioters in what appears to be self-defense in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Wow. Joe Biden mixed up Jacob Blake and Kyle Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/5d9TqWniUn — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 28, 2020

CNN’s Anderson Cooper had asked Biden a question about why Trump hadn’t addressed the shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old black man, which has led to violent protests and rioting.

“The president has not talked about the shooting of Mr. Blake, he’s talked about violent protests in the wake of it,” began Anderson Cooper. “I’m wondering why you think that is that he hasn’t actually addressed it. There’s obviously a lot we do not know about the circumstances around it, but the video obviously has been out there.”

“I don’t know enough to know whether that 17-year-old kid, exactly what he did, but allegedly, he’s part of a militia coming out of the state of Illinois,” Biden said, in reference to Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse—not Blake. – READ MORE

