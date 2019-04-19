WOW: Father Of 9/11 Firefighter Killed On Fateful Day Now Smacks Ilhan Omar

According to a new report in The Daily Caller, the father of a New York City firefighter who was tragically killed on that fateful day of jihadist attacks on America’s largest city has now gone after anti-Semitic freshman congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who recently trivialized and downplayed the 9/11 attacks by referring to them as a mere episode of “some people” who “did something.”

The Daily Caller reports:

Retired FDNY firefighter Jim Riches, whose son Jimmy was murdered on 9/11, blasted Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar Tuesday night for explaining the attack as “some people did something.” He demanded an apology from the Democratic congresswoman while panning New York Democrats for defending her.

“My son Jimmy was murdered by Islamic terrorists. Three thousand people were murdered that day. And Rep. Ilhan Omar said some people did something. That’s ridiculous. It’s outrageous. It’s a disgrace. She’s in the Congress of the United States,” Riches said at the New York State Republican Party dinner at the Grand Hyatt. “My son and those 3000 people died a terrible death.” – READ MORE