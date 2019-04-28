WOW: Beto O’Rourke Claims That Planned Parenthood Saves Lives (VIDEO)

Planned Parenthood, the nation’s number one abortion mill, snuffs out more unborn lives than does any other entity presently operating in the United States. But apparently former Texas congressman and current 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke thinks that Planned Parenthood actually saves lives.

Asked about late-term abortions, Democrat Beto O’Rourke says Planned Parenthood saves lives pic.twitter.com/wQmbVusL40 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 25, 2019

In the exchange, O’Rourke is asked how, if elected president, he would safeguard “safe and legal abortion” throughout the nation. O’Rourke then says, “as we shut down all these family planning clinics in my home state of Texas, we’ve made it so hard for women to just get any kind of healthcare at all — including access to a legal, safe abortion.” He continued, “When I connect the fact that family planning clinics — Planned Parenthood, to be specific — in Texas is saving the lives of our fellow women, and it’s a life-and-death matter in this country.” – READ MORE