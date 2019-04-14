Wounded SEAL Dan Crenshaw mocked by left as ‘captain shithead,’ Nazi, ‘eyeless f–k’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who was wounded in Afghanistan, was derided the left and accused of “playing the wounded victim” after he called for “deference” in discussions of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The freshman congressman posteda video of his comments to NBC on Twitter, drawing attacks from numerous critics on Twitter on Saturday.

Talia Lavin, a New York University journalism professor who resignedfrom the New Yorker last year after she incorrectly identified a U.S. immigration agent as a Nazi sympathizer, slammed Crenshaw as “captain shithead” on Twitter. “The real victim, captain shithead, speaks,” wrote Lavin, linking to Crenshaw’s video.

Freelance writer Rob Rousseau wrote to Crenshaw, “You’re deliberately lying about what said you eyeless fuck.” The comment appears to have been removed. – READ MORE