Would you rent a drug dog to raid your kid’s bedroom? This company will let you

Would you rent a drug dog to raid your kid’s bedroom? It’s an option now available to Kansas City-area parents, and it’s one some people are choosing to find out if their children are using drugs.

Ray McCarty, founder of Metro K-9 Services, says his service is the only of its kind that he’s aware of in the area, allowing users to rent a drug dog by the hour. He came up with the idea after hearing about the infrequency of sweeps at his child’s school and children being hauled off to juvenile detention.

“That’s getting kids in trouble that day and that’s not what we are about. We’re about being a deterrent,” McCarty said.

One alternative school he works with is Shelterwood Academy in Independence.

“When the kids know that there is a drug dog on campus, it lets them know that we are on top of things and that we are taking care to know what’s going on,” said Chad Smith, Shelterwood Academy program director. – READ MORE

