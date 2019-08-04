Worried Scarborough: No Dem Matches ‘Force’ of ‘Fat Bastard’ Trump (VIDEO)

The cast of Morning Joe on Friday was clearly worried that Donald Trump might be headed for reelection next year. Joe Scarborough contrasted Trump’s forceful appearance at yesterday’s Cincinnati rally with the Dem candidates getting down in the wonky policy weeds at their debates this week. Scarborough said that Trump reminded him of Fat Bastard, of Austin Powers fame. Not the most flattering metaphor, but one that emphasized the president’s power.

Scarborough cited a New York Times column by David Brooks in which he, in turn, quoted Marianne Williamson to the effect that if Dems are going to defeat Trump, they will need an “equal force” to his. But looking at the Dem field, Scarborough saw no one who “understands how to take it to a higher level.”

Scarborough mocked: