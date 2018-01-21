These Are The World's Real 'Shitholes'... Literally

In many countries worldwide, there is still a chronic lack of toilets, driving people to defecate outdoors.

In fact, as Statista’s Niall McCarthy notes, just under a billion people still practice open defecation across the globe and it’s a problem that results in widespread disease and millions of deaths.

In 2015, the UN called for an end to open defecation by 2030 and some countries such as Vietnam have had considerable success eradicating it. – READ MORE

There is an ongoing debate currently going on in the country about what locations can be classified as shitholes. The debate sprung from a report that Donald Trump referred to some third world countries as “shitholes” in a meeting with lawmakers last week.

While the debate might rage on as to what constitutes a “shithole” of a country, one thing is not up for debate: the American city of San Francisco is a shithole.

We know this thanks to an interactive map created in 2014 called Human Wasteland.

The map charts all of the locations for human excrement “incidents” reported to the San Francisco police during a given month:

St. George Alley can harbor up to 30 piles of poop per week, Department of Public Works employee Steve Mahoney told SFist. That’s exceptional. – READ MORE