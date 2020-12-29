World’s First COVID ‘Human Challenge’ Begins As UK Prepares To Infect 2,500 Volunteers

2,500 healthy Britons are about to participate in the world’s first COVID-19 ‘human challenge’ – letting the government infect them with SARS-CoV-2 in order to see how the virus reacts to an experimental vaccine, according to The Times.

The fist stage of the study, conducted by Imperial College, the National Health Service’s Royal Free Hospital and hVIVO – experts in viral human challenge models, kicks off in January, and will track an initial group of 90 subjects aged 18-30 who will receive an experimental nasal vaccine before being infected with the disease in a “secure bio-containment suite.”

When the government announced the human trial, they said “the aim will be to discover the smallest amount of virus it takes to cause a person to develop Covid-19 infection,” adding “This is known as a virus characterisation study and will be backed by £33.6 million of government investment.”

Volunteers will be paid approximately £4,000 (US$5350) for their 2-3 week stay at the Royal Free Hospital, where they will bravely risk the less than 1% chance of death, plus unknown potential side-effects from the experimental nasal vaccine (along with others), according to the Mail Online, which adds that participants will be expected to attend follow-up appointments for approximately a year. – READ MORE

