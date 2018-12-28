World Hijab Day Encourages All Women to Wear Veil in Solidarity with Muslims

The World Hijab Day (Whd) Non-profit Organization Launched Its 2019 Campaign Wednesday, Encouraging Women And Girls Of All Faiths, Backgrounds, And Ethnicities To “voice Their Choice” Of Wearing The Headscarf For 24 Hours On February 1, In Solidarity With Muslim Women Across The World.

This is the official poster of #WorldHijabDay’19! The hashtag for WHD’19 is #FreeInHijab. It’s time for you to flood your social media with this hashtag & educate those who label hijab as a symbol of “oppression.” It’s time for all of us to voice our CHOICE of #hijab! pic.twitter.com/EKLhohpcqc — World HijabDay (@WorldHijabDay) December 26, 2018

“#FreeInHijab is the much-needed hashtag for our current global situation where women in hijab are labeled by media as oppressed and symbolically imprisoned,” Nazma Khan told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

“Through this hashtag, women are encouraged to voice their choice of wearing the hijab; thus dispelling common misconceptions,” Khan added.

Each year since its inception in 2013, WHD has invited women to wear a hijab — a headscarf worn by Muslim women — for one day on February 1.