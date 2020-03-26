World Health Organization director praises Trump’s leadership in response to coronavirus pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday praised President Trump for his leadership in handling the novel coronavirus outbreak and said the president is “taking responsibility” for leading the United States’ response to the global pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the United Nations health agency has repeatedly called for the heads of state to lead a “whole of government” response to COVID-19 and said Trump was leading by example.

“That’s exactly what he’s doing, which we appreciate because fighting this pandemic needs political commitment,” Tedros said during an afternoon press briefing in Geneva.

Tedros said he and Trump had recently spoken and that the president is “doing all he can.”

“I believe that kind of political commitment and political leadership can bring change or can stop this pandemic,” Tedros said.

During the virtual press conference, Tedros called COVID-19 “Public Enemy No. 1,” and warned that if some countries don’t get serious about putting safety measures in place, the world could see thousands of additional casualties. – READ MORE

