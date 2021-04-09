World Economic Forum Promotes “Smart Mask” That Alerts You If You Forget To Wear It

The World Economic Forum is promoting a ‘smart mask’ that tracks your breathing and alerts you via an app if you wear it improperly or forget to wear it at all.

A video clip posted to the WEF’s official Twitter account this morning hypes the “the mask of the future,” designed by Chinese firm CirQ Technologies.

The smart mask tells you when to wash it, whether you’re wearing it properly, and alerts you via a sensor linked to a cellphone app when you’ve left it at home.

The environmental benefits of the mask are also touted as it would cut down on the number of disposable face masks that end up in land fills.

The mask of the future. Submit your solution to the world’s most pressing challenges, on UpLink: https://t.co/w1KkdJSWsW @WEFUpLink #GTGS21 pic.twitter.com/dBKNUfflZE — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 7, 2021

The fact that the mask can keep track of whether or not you're wearing it let some respondents to suggest it could eventually be tied into a Chinese Communist-style social credit score system.

