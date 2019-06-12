‘Wonder Woman’ Star Chris Pine Asks If ‘Make America Great Again’ Means ‘Jim Crow, Slavery’

Actor Chris Pine asked if President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” means the era of “Jim Crow” or “slavery.”

Chris Pine was participating Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series of interviews, an excerpt of which was published on Friday. Interviewing with House of Cards star Robin Wright, Pine jumped in when Wright was talking about the political atmosphere behind her Netflix series House of Cards.

(…)

But that brought Pine to wonder about Trump’s “MAGA” campaign phrase. “I always think this idea of like ‘Make America Great Again…’” he said before being interrupted by Wright who said, “Didn’t he steal that from Reagan anyway?”

But Pine then added that he wondered if Trump’s slogan was sensible and asked if America was ever that great by pointing out the U.S. had Jim Crow and Slavery.

“Also, what period of history are we talking about? Jim Crow, slavery? I’m not quite sure what. This is not to hate on the country in which I live, which I love dearly, but we’ve had problems forever.” – READ MORE