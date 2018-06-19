Wonder Why Strzok Agreed To Testify? He Never Said ‘Under Oath’

“Special Agent Strzok, who has been fully cooperative with the DOJ Office of Inspector General, intends to voluntarily appear and testify before your committee and any other Congressional committee that invites him,” Goelman concluded.

That letter to Goodlatte from Strzok attorney Aitan Goelman read, “I have read press reports that you are initiating the process to issue a subpoena to Special Agent Strzok to testify before your committee. While you are, of course, free to continue pursuing this process, it is wholly unnecessary.”

STRZOK intends to voluntarily testify before the House Judiciary Committee, his lawyer says. The letter: pic.twitter.com/uHLwZ6rguT — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 17, 2018

The fact that Strzok has decided to voluntarily testify before the committee, as well as the claim that he has been “fully cooperative” with the IG, has raised a bit of speculation in regard to what he knows, what he might say and why he has chosen voluntary testimony ahead of a probable subpoena.

A main theory with regard to this decision is that Strzok has “flipped” to the IG on his FBI superiors — namely fired Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and fired Director James Comey — and will testify to their politically biased mishandling of major investigations into Clinton and Trump.

On the other hand, it has also been noted that Strzok’s offer to appear before Congress lacked the words “under oath.” If he were to appear of his own volition, rather than under a subpoena, it’s possible he could avoid being sworn in before he testified, meaning he’d have a bit more wiggle room to speak without fear of potentially committing perjury.

As for that oath, lying to Congress under oath can result in felony perjury charges. However, even voluntary witnesses who don’t take an oath can still be charged with making “false statements” if it is found that they lied during their testimony. – READ MORE