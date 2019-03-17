Women’s March Leader Linda Sarsour Says She’s ‘Triggered’ By ‘Hate Mob’ Criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar

Women’s March leader — and accused anti-Semite — Linda Sarsour, lashed out at those expressing condolences for the victims of the New Zealand mass shooting, claiming she’s “triggered” by those who both criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for her anti-Semitic remarks and reached out in love to the more than 50 families who lost a loved one last week.

Somehow, according to Sarsour, critics of openly anti-Semitic language can’t also express support for Muslim victims of terror because they are “Islamophobic.”

“I am triggered by those who piled on Representative Ilhan Omar and incited a hate mob against her until she got assassination threats now giving condolences to our community. What we need you to do is reflect on how you contribute to islamophobia and stop doing that,” Sarsour tweeted Saturday.

The commentary echoes that of two women who angrily confronted a befuddled Chelsea Clinton at a memorial for the New Zealand victims on Friday evening. Apparently, criticizing any Islamic lawmaker — even one that repeatedly uses anti-Semitic slurs against her colleagues, even after meeting with Jewish leaders who explained the history and consequences of the “dual loyalty smear — is automatically “Islamophobic,” regardless of the content of the crticism. – READ MORE