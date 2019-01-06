Women’s March Imploding: ‘Not All Women Have Female Reproductive Parts’

The Main Event For The Second Anti-trump Women’s March In Washington, Dc, Is Still On, But Cancellations Of “sister” Marches Continue To Pile Up Amid Charges That The Leadership Is Anti-semitic.

So far, marches are canceled in Chicago, New Orleans, Washington state, and California, with the latter now defending itself after claiming one of the reasons it halted the event was too many white people were involved.

The Times-Standard in Northern California reported on the canceled march in the mostly white Humboldt County:

“After meeting periodically for several months, it became clear we were lacking a leadership group that properly represented our community,” event organizer Allison Edrington told the Times-Standard.

Beyond race, the organizers determined that event leadership didn’t include enough gender nonbinary people. Not all women have female reproductive parts, Edrington said. – READ MORE