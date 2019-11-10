Women’s March Endorses ‘Casting Spells’ to Fight the Patriarchy

The Women’s March tweeted out an image Tuesday calling on women to cast spells in order to defeat the patriarchy.

“It’s #ElectionDay! All power to the people, all people to the polls. If you’re eligible, get out there and VOTE,” the left-wing activist group tweeted. Attached was an illustration by Maayan Alper-Swan that showed a hand over a crystal ball with the caption, “Casting Spells and Casting Votes: Fighting the Patriarchy Anyway We Can.” The Women’s March endorsed the image, though it misspelled the artist’s name.

It’s #ElectionDay! All power to the people, all people to the polls. If you’re eligible, get out there and VOTE! 🎨: Mayaan Alper-Swan pic.twitter.com/ZgM0vc2G6v — Women’s March (@womensmarch) November 5, 2019

According to Alper-Swan’s website, her work is “informed by the exploration of global cultures and their relationship to nature and myth, cultural exchange and the journeys of women.” The “casting spells” illustration is part of the “Power to the Polls” ad campaign by the Women’s March. The group also used it in a poster in New York City.

The Women’s March endorsement of the power of witchcraft comes a month after thousands of activists cast a spell “to protect humans, trees, animals, and the elements from President Donald Trump, and to bind the president and his supporters so they may do no harm.” October’s ritual was the 33rd iteration of the spell, which began spreading in 2017. – READ MORE