Women’s March Demands Twitter Suspend Trump for ‘Hate’

The Women’s March has a new agenda item: to delete all signs of President Donald Trump from social media.

On May 20, the left-wing activist organization prepared 300,000 signatures as a petition to ban Trump, to be delivered at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco and New York City. The Women’s March planned to deliver the petition to Twitter “during a shareholders’ meeting.” The petition, which was launched on March 13, was originally aimed to merely “permanently suspend Trump” from Twitter. But since then, it has grown to include Facebook as well.

The group added a second petition, addressed to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to “take down Trump’s hateful video” of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar. The new petition asked that Trump be “suspended from Twitter and Facebook for inciting violence and engaging in hate speech.”

Omar’s comment, calling the terrorist attack on 9/11 “when some people did something,” was called out as disrespectful and outrageously dismissive. But the Women’s March, and other liberal figures like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, labelled those who criticized Omar as “dangerous.” – READ MORE

