Women’s group projects ‘Kavanaugh is a sexual predator’ on courthouse

A group that advocates against sexism on Tuesday night projected messages condemning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh onto the courthouse where he currently serves as a judge.

The group, UltraViolet, projected messages that read “Kavanaugh is a sexual predator and well documented liar” onto the building where the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit resides.

Other messages projected included “He lied every time he testified,” and “Kavanaugh must withdraw.”

Happening now: Projection on US Courthouse in DC – Kavanaugh is a sexual predator. #BelieveSurvivors #WithdrawKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/8ALRMuIMDY — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) September 26, 2018

The PR firm working for the group said in an email that the initial plan was to project the messages on the Supreme Court building. But after plans were leaked to the media, the group elected to hold the demonstration at a different location. – READ MORE

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” – READ MORE